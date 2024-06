Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL ) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Senior Officer, General Manager, Chief Manager and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hindustanpetroleum.com till July 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR, OBCNC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180+GST, whereas the candidates from the reserved category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for R&D Professional posts 2024

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of R&D Professionals 2024-25” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.