The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the results of the Hostel Superintendent (Minority Affairs)-2024 and Supervisor (Woman) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examinations. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 Hostel Superintendent (Minority Affairs) 2024 posts and 209 Supervisor (Woman) 2024 posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor result links The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Hostel Superintendent (Minority Affairs) 2024 result.

Direct link to Supervisor (Woman) 2024 result.