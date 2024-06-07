Today, June 7, is the last date to apply for Executives (On-Contract) in IDBI Bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in . The recruitment exam (online mode) is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 Executive posts on-contract.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 25 years as on May 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: A Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university / institute should be recognized / approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges) is Rs 200 and for all other candidates is Rs 1000 (Application Fees and Intimation Charges).

Steps to apply for IDBI Executive recruitment 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Executives (On-Contract) 2023-24 Click on application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IDBI Executive recruitment 2024.