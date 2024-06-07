Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer under Advt. No. 01/2023. Eligible candidates can check the DV schedule from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in .

A total of 271 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round. The document verification will be held on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Steno DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Important Notice Regarding Scrutiny of Documents for Advt No.- 01/23, Post - Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Steno DV schedule 2024.