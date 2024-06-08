The Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the provisional answer keys of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 9, 2024.

TG ICET 2024 is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download TS ICET answer key 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TS ICET 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TS ICET 2024 response sheet.

Direct link to TS ICET 2024 objection window.