The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.rcfltd.com till July 1, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 158 Management Trainee posts in various disciplines. The candidates must be below the age of 27 years to apply for the posts. Selected candidates for the post of Management Trainee will be undergoing training for one year and will be offered a lump sum stipend of Rs.30,000 per month

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, job description, training requirements, educational qualifications and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Non - refundable application fee of Rs 1000 plus Bank Charges and applicable taxes (GST) are required to be paid by General, OBC and EWS category candidates at the time of submission of online application form. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee at the time of online registration.

Steps to apply for RCFL MT recruitment

Visit the official website www.rcfltd.com Under ‘What’s New’ click on Advertisement for the Post of Management Trainee Read the notification carefully and click on the application link Register yourself on the ibps portal to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RCFL MT recruitment 2024.