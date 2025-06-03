India’s active Covid-19 caseload rose to 4,026 on Tuesday. Five more deaths linked to the disease were reported in the past 24 hours.

Active infections increased by 65 from Monday.

Since the beginning of January, 37 Covid-related deaths have been reported across the country.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Maharashtra and one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Of the five persons who died, four were elderly individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

The number of active cases has seen a surge since May 22, rising from 257 to more than 4,000.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases at 1,416, followed by Maharashtra (494), Gujarat (397), and Delhi (393).

The variants leading to the current rise in cases are not severe and are sub-variants of the Omicron strain, The Hindu quoted Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Rajiv Behl as having said.

After genome sequencing of samples from the western and southern parts of the country, four variants – LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 – were detected, all sub-variants of Omicron. Of these, the first three were found in a larger number of cases, Dr Bhel told The Hindu.

“We have been monitoring the situation,” the director general was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “We should…be vigilant but there is no cause to worry.”