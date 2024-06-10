The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will release the admit cards for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2024) today, June 10. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23. Earlier , the admit card was scheduled to be released on June 3.

“The admit card for the KTET April 2024 exam will be available from 10/06/2024 onwards,” reads a notification on the website.

Steps to download KTET admit card April 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Once live, click on the KTET April 2024 admit card download link Login using your registration details and proceed Check and download a copy of the KTET April 2024 admit card Take a printout for future reference