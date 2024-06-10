The Joint Seat Allocation Authority ( JOSAA ) has commenced the registration process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can register on the official website josaa.nic.in .

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in five rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on June 20 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between June 20 to 24.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on June 27, and the third list on July 4. The fourth and fifth seat allotment list will be released on July 10 and July 17, respectively.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2024

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Once live, click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2024” Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choices and review Lock the filled choices

