TPSC Medical Officer answer key 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer (Homeo) posts under Advt. No.-17/2022 (Series-A, B, C & D). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The recruitment exam was conducted on March 16, 2024.
Steps to download MO answer key 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.