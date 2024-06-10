Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer (Homeo) posts under Advt. No.-17/2022 (Series-A, B, C & D). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on March 16, 2024.

Steps to download MO answer key 2024

  1. Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024 link

  3. The answer key will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the answer key

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.