Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer (Homeo) posts under Advt. No.-17/2022 (Series-A, B, C & D). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The recruitment exam was conducted on March 16, 2024.

Steps to download MO answer key 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Medical Officer (Homeo) answer key 2024.