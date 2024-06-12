The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) or MP Vyapam has released the provisional answer keys of the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 ( PAT 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 14, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.

“Objections regarding any kind of erroneous questions/answers in the question paper can be submitted only by the candidate through the link displayed online on this website. After uploading the link, the last date for taking objections is 14/06/2024. After that the link will be deactivated,” reads the notification.

The exams were conducted on June 8 and 9. The board released admit cards for a total of 17304 candidates, of which 13849 appeared for the exam.

Steps to download MP PAT answer key 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

