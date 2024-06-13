MPPSC admit card 2024 released for SSE/SFS exam 2024; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The exam will now be conducted June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.
Steps to download SSE/ SFS admit card 2024
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSE/ SFS admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.