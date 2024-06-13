The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit card for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The exam will now be conducted June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Steps to download SSE/ SFS admit card 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

