The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, within seven days of releasing the answer key. The MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 was conducted on December 17.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 posts in SSE and 139 posts in SFS.

Steps to download SSE/SFS Prelims answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS Prelims answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSE/SFS Prelims answer key 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performance in the qualifying Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET/PST test (for certain roles), a document verification process and a Physical interview if deemed necessary.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.