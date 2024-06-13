Osmania University, Hyderabad will today, June 13, announce the results of the TS Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET- 2024 ). Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

“Results will be released on 13.06.2024 @ 4 PM,” reads the notification. The exam was conducted on June 3, 2024.

The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.

Steps to download TS LAWCET result 2024

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS LAWCET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference