TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 today at 4 PM; check details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Osmania University, Hyderabad will today, June 13, announce the results of the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2024). Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
“Results will be released on 13.06.2024 @ 4 PM,” reads the notification. The exam was conducted on June 3, 2024.
The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.
Steps to download TS LAWCET result 2024
Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS LAWCET result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.