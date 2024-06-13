Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the results of the TS Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET- 2024 ) today, June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.

Steps to download TS LAWCET result 2024

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Rank Card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS LAWCET result 2024.