TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 declared; download link here
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the results of the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2024) today, June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.
Steps to download TS LAWCET result 2024
Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Rank Card download link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TS LAWCET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.