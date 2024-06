The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No .01/2024 today, June 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.

The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024.