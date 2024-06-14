JPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 registration window closes today; direct link to apply here
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024 today, June 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.
The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.
Steps to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 registration link
Login and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.