The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) posts on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till June 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Specialist Cadre Officer posts [Chartered Accountant (Specialist) MMGS-I].

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years as on February 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountancy (Passed) preferably in one attempt). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS” under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/02 Now click on the apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI SO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.