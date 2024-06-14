The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has once again deferred the exam commencement date for the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the examination will now be held from July 19 to 22, 2024.

Earlier, the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 15 onwards. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam will be able to access updated information by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

“According to the Economic Offenses Unit in Bihar, Patna, the question papers had been accessed by an organised group before the scheduled time. The rescheduled Bihar government school teacher test will now be held from July 19 to July 22 this year, instead of the previously announced dates of July 4 to July 10,” reports NDTV.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.



Steps to download TRE 3.0 revised schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 revised schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TRE 3.0 revised schedule.