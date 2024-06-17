Today, June 17, is the last date to register for Engagement of Apprentices at the Central Bank of India ( CBI ) as per the Apprenticeship policy of the Bank. Aspirants can apply to various Apprentice posts at the National Apprenticeship portal nats.education.gov.in or www.centralbankofindia.co.in .

The tentative date of written examination is June 23, 2024.

“It is now decided by the bank to re-open the application window for the engagement of Apprentices from 6th June to 17th June 2024. Application window is also re-open for eligible candidates who has earlier registered but couldn’t pay the fees,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Bank for a fixed duration. The engagement of selected candidates will be subject to their being declared medically fit by a fully qualified medical practitioner and subject to document verification conducted by the Bank officials.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31,2004 as on cut-off date. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation after March 30, 2020.

Application Fee Category Application/Examination/ Intimation Fees PwBD Rs 400 + GST SC/ST/All Women candidates/EWS Rs 600 + GST All other candidates Rs 800 + GST Note: GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the registration link for Apprentice posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

