The Chandigarh Department of Education has issued the admit cards for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) recruitment exam 2024 today. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards at the official website chdeducation.gov.in .

According to the official notification, the written exam will be conducted from June 22 to 28, 2024. The answer key will be released on July 1 and the objection window will remain open till July 3 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 TGT posts in various subjects on a regular basis. The Written exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice question (MCQ) format for a total of 150 marks. The date of the recruitment exam will be published on the Department’s website in due course of time.

Direct link to TGT exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download TGT admit card

Visit the official website chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Go to the link for Recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Now click on the link to download admit cards Key in your registration details and view admit card Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Chandigarh TGT admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the Main examination followed by a document verification process.