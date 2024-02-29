The Chandigarh Department of Education, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website chdeducation.gov.in till March 18 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for payment of fees is March 21 (upto 2.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 TGT posts in various subjects on a regular basis. The Written exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice question (MCQ) format for a total of 150 marks. The date of the recruitment exam will be published on the Department’s website in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 37 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Aggregate Marks with B.Ed Degree and CTET Paper II Exam Passed. More details and subject-wise eligibility in the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for all category candidates (except SC candidates) is Rs 1000. Candidates from SC category will be charged Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Chandigarh TGT post 2024

Visit the official website chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage click on ‘Recruitments’ Go to Click Here–> For any notices regarding recruitment of TGT(Masters & Mistresses) Now click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the Main examination followed by a document verification process.