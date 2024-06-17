Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has released the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ptetvmou2024.com.

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by June 19. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12th exam.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ptetvmou2024.com On the homepage, click on the PTET 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to B.Ed 2-year course answer key.

Direct link to B.Ed 4-year integrated course answer key.

For more information candidates can visit the official website here.