The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( KEA ) will conclude the online registrations for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 today, June 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . The admit card will be released on July 4.

PGCET 2024 is likely to be conducted on July 13 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch), and July 14 from 1.30 AM to 12.30 PM (MCA) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (MBA). The exam will be held for the admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses.

A fee of Rs 700 per subject is applicable.

Direct link to PGCET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for PGCET 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on PGCET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PGCET 2024.