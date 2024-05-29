Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the final results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test ( KSET 2023 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

A total of 6675 candidates have been declared qualified for the Assistant Professorship in the State of Karnataka. The exam was conducted on January 13, 2024. As per the notification, 117303 candidates registered for the exam, of which 95201 appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KSET result 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KSET 2023 subject wise cut-off.