The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from June 21 to 23 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.

“In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscms-upsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IES/ ISS admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES admit card 2024.

Direct link to ISS admit card 2024.