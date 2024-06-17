The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Head Teacher under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master under Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam for Head Master and Head Teacher posts will be conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The exam will be held from 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. Admit cards will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

