JKSSB Supervisor admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit cards for the Supervisor, Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download Supervisor admit card 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
Go to the “download admit card” tab
Click on the Supervisor admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Supervisor admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.