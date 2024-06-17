The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit cards for the Supervisor , Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download Supervisor admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Go to the “download admit card” tab Click on the Supervisor admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Supervisor admit card 2024.