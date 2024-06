The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) Examination December 2024 session. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website icsi.edu .

The CS December 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30 for the duration of 3 hours — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The Institute reserves 31ST December, 2024, 01st, 02nd , and 3rd January, 2025 to meet any exigency,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS December 2024 schedule

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CS December 2024 exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS December 2024 revised exam schedule.