Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit cards for the Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer posts under Advt. No. 26/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The exam for the posts of Scientific Officer will be conducted from June 23 to 26 and the screening test for the Junior Scientific Officer will be held on June 29 and 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SO/ JSO 2023 admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SO/ JSO 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO, JSO admit card.