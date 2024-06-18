The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has announced the results of the West Bengal Audit and Accounts (Prelims) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

A total of 246 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 13, 2023.

Steps to download WB Audit and Accounts Service 2022 result

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the WB Audit and Accounts Service 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.