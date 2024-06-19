The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of the B.Sc. (H) Nursing Entrance Examination-August 2024 Session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The AIIMS B.Sc. (H) Nursing Entrance Examination was conducted on June 8 and 9.

“All provisionally qualified Candidates as per list below are subject to outcome of preliminary scrutiny of uploaded OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate, will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through Seat Allocation process. Choice thus made will be final & no claim including order of preference be entertained in this regard thereafter,” reads the result document.

Steps to download AIIMS Bsc Entrance result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the document to download AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam The result document will appear on the screen Check the results and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance results.