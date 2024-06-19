The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the final result of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

As per the notification, a total of 112 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Personality Test was conducted from June 10 to 14. The recruitment drive was being held to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS 2023 final result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2023 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HCS 2023 final result.