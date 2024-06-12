The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the admit card for the Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) posts in various departments. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in . Earlier , the admit card was scheduled to be released on June 10.

The recruitment exam will be conducted from June 18 to 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HPSC SSO admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

