The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will today, June 19, release the admit cards for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) June 2024. Registered candidates will be able to download their results admit cards the official website www.atmaaims.com from 5.00 PM onwards.

The exam will be conducted on June 23, 2024 in a single session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Steps to download ATMA June result 2024

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference