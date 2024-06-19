RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor result 2023 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Agriculture Supervisor posts 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.
Steps to download Agri Supervisor result 2023
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Results tab
Click on the Agriculture Supervisor result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Agriculture Supervisor 2023 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.