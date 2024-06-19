Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the results of the Agriculture Supervisor posts 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.

Steps to download Agri Supervisor result 2023

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Agriculture Supervisor result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agriculture Supervisor 2023 result.