Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM), Contractual Nurse (GNM), and Agriculture Supervisor. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 3 and 4, 2024. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission will release a separate notification to announce the releasing date of the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3646 posts, of which 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM and 1588 vacancies are for the post of GNM, and the Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit cards

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab Now click on ANM, GNM, and Agriculture Supervisor admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.