The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or OSSTET 2023 today, June 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website bseodisha.ac.in .

OSSTET 2023 was conducted on January 19, 2024. The Board has also released the candidates OMR sheets on the official website of BSE Odisha. Candidates can also access the final answer key which The answer key objection window was opened on February 29 and closed on March 6, 2024.

Steps to download OSSTET 2023 results

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OSSTET 2023 result link Key in your credentials and login The OSSTET 2023 results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSTET 2023 results.

Direct link to download OMR sheets.