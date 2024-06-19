The Chandigarh Police has released the Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE&MT) schedule of the Constable Executive (IT) posts. Eligible candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The Constable PET/ PMT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh on July 5th (for male candidates) and 6th (for female candidates).

“Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for 144 posts of Constable (Executive) (IT) will be held at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh on 5th July 2024 for male candidates and 6th July 2024 for female candidates. Admit cards will be uploaded shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in for any updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the Constable (Executive) PET/PMT schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 144 posts of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization “IT Support”, of Group “C” in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-3 as per 7th CPC.