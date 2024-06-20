The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the admit card for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM. The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MPESB ADDET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADDET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MPESB ADDET admit card 2024.