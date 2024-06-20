The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the admit card of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2024. The exam consists of two papers — Paper I (for teaching classes 1st to 5th) from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II (for teaching classes 6th to 8th) from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Karnataka TET exam is conducted for recruitment of school teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

Steps to download KARTET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the KARTET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KARTET admit card 2024.