Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination ( CTSRE )-2023 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 9 through OMR mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 430 vacancies.

“It is for information for candidates who have appeared the Preliminary examination relating to Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2023 held on 09.06.2024 that the Final Answer Key is available in the Candidate’s login on the website of the Commission “www.ossc.gov.in”. The candidates concerned may see the final answer key by logging-in their user credentials till 23.06.2024,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CTSRE 2023 final answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CTSRE 2023 final answer key.