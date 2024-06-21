BSPHCL recruitment 2024: Apply for 2610 AEE, JEE, Technician and other posts at bsphcl.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at bsphcl.co.in till July 19, 2024.
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in till July 19, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2610 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024: 40
- JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024: 40
- Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024: 150 and 80, respectively
- Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024: 300
- Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024: 2000
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:
Application Fee
The applicants from Unreserved/ EBC/BC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas a fee of Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/PWBD/Female candidates.
Steps to apply for BSPHCL posts 2024
Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the “ Apply online application for External Recruitment ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.