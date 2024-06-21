Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the results of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PECET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in .

The total pass percentage is 96.48%. The results data includes Toppers List, Rank List. The statistical data of B.Ped and D.Ped. The Physical and Skill Test was conducted from June 10 to 13.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TG PECET result 2024

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TG PECET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TG PGECET result 2024.

