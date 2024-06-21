Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the post of Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the Transport SI (Tech) exam schedule.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.