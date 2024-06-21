CGPSC Transport SI (Tech) exam schedule out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 exam schedule
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Here’s the Transport SI (Tech) exam schedule.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.