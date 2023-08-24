Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for technical recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till September 12 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Sub Inspector in the Pay Scale of Level 7 - Rs 28,700 to Rs 91,300.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation available for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or a Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board or University.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for CGPSC SI vacancies 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Applications’ Click on the notification for PARIVAHAN UP NIRIKSHAK (TECH.)-2023 Now click on the application link and register Login and fill out the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.

