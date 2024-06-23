The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officers, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and others today, June 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and other posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference