Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology has released the exam results for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UP CATET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website upcatet.org.

The UP CATET 2024 exam was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is a state-level entrance exam for aspiring students seeking admission to agriculture and technology programs.

Steps to download UP CATET 2024 results

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the link to ‘View Entrance Exam results’ Key in your registration details and login to proceed The UP CATET exam 2024 results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

