The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the result, final answer key of the Assistant Town Planner ( ATP ) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The ATP exam was conducted on June 16 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 AM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for Assistant Town Planner.

Steps to download ATP result 2022

Visit official the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Asst. Town Planner exam 2022 marks link Key in your login details and submit Check and download ATP marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATP marks 2022.

Direct link to ATP final answer key 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.