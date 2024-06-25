The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Recruitment Examination-2024. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website www.ossc.gov.in from July 12, 2024 onwards.

According to the notification, the OSSC CHSL Preliminary exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 in a single session — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 posts in the Commission.

“Candidates concerned are advised to download their Admission letter from the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from 12.07.2024 onwards using their User Credentials,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download OSSC CHSL 2024 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Once live, on the homepage, click on the notification to download CHSL admit card 2024 Key in your user credentials and login to proceed The OSSC CHSL 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference