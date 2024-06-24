The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 Certificate Verification. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The VSA Certificate Verification will be held from June 27 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts. The VSA Computer Skill Test 2023 was held on June 12 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM

Steps to download VSA CST 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA CV 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VSA 2023 Certificate Verification admit card.